Guests Asked to Shelter in Place at Six Flags Magic Mountain as 40-Acre Brush Fire Burns Nearby

(KTLA) — Guests were asked to remain at Six Flags Magic Mountain and shelter in place as firefighters battled a brush fire burning near the amusement park in the Santa Clarita area Sunday, authorities said.

The park initially reported that Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor were being evacuated, according to FOX40 sister station KTLA.

The fire, dubbed the “Sky Fire,” was reported at about 12 p.m. in the area of The Old Road and Sky View Lane, less than a mile east of the amusement park, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

Flames had spread to cover about 40 acres by 1:50 p.m., according to L.A. County Fire spokesperson Melanie Flores. No structures are threatened by the fire, city officials said.

Several videos posted to Snapchat stories showed panicked guests rushing toward the exit as smoke filled the park. Two people can be seen jumping over a fence in one video, and a group can be seen gathered by a gate with a caption reading “security won’t let us out!” in another video.

At about 12:33, the park tweeted that guests were being evacuated. Half an hour later, the park said guests were told to stay at the park because all exit roads were closed. The park later said roads were reopened for people wishing to exit shortly before 2 p.m. The circumstances surrounding the evacuation are unclear.

The Magic Mountain Parkway off-ramp from the southbound 5 Freeway was expected to stay closed for about 90 minutes, according to California Highway Patrol.

#AvoidtheArea brush fire burning at the Old Road near Magic Mountain. No structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/FN99pIm5kZ — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) June 9, 2019

Officers responded to parking lot 3 on Magic Mountain Parkway for reports of several people with smoke inhalation-related medical issues, according to CHP incident logs.

“The safety and well being of our guests and team members is our top priority,” the amusement park said in a tweet.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor are currently being evacuated due to the Sky Incident brush fire. The safety and well being of our guests and team members is our top priority. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) June 9, 2019

The temperature in the area was recorded at about 93 to 96 degrees Fahrenheit, with 10 to 15 mph northeast winds blowing gusts up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The brush fire is one of several reported in Southern California Sunday morning as forecasters warned of elevated fire conditions due to the hot, dry weather.

Check back for updates on this developing story.