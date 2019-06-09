‘The Ferryman’ Wins Best Play at Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Playwright Jez Butterworth’s “The Ferryman” has been crowned best play at the Tony Awards.

The play is a vigorous family epic set in Northern Ireland in 1981 during the Troubles. It requires a 21-person cast, plus a baby and animals. It won the Olivier Award for best new play last year in London.

It’s Butterworth’s third time on Broadway, having made his debut in 2011 with “Jerusalem” and then in 2014 with “The River” starring Hugh Jackman.

The playwright has eclectic film credits ranging from the Tom Cruise action sci-fi “Edge of Tomorrow” to the James Brown biodrama “Get on Up,” from the Whitey Bulger true-crime saga “Black Mass” to the 007 thriller “Spectre.”

“The Ferryman” beat out “Choir Boy,” ”Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus,” ”Ink” and “What the Constitution Means to Me.”