Car’s Dashcam Captures Afternoon Smash-and-Grab Burglary in Davis

DAVIS -- Davis police are warning the public not to leave valuables in their cars after a dashcam captured an afternoon smash-and-grab burglary.

The video posted by the Davis Police Department shows someone slamming their body into the window of a car that was parked in a west Davis shopping center parking lot. It all happened around 3 p.m. Friday.

Within roughly three seconds, the person manages to break through the passenger side window, reach their arm into the car and pull out a bag that was left on the seat.

They step back into a waiting getaway car and quickly leave the scene with the bag. The car appears to be a white, four-door sedan.

The police department has not said if anyone was caught and no suspect descriptions were provided.