Car’s Dashcam Captures Afternoon Smash-and-Grab Burglary in Davis

Posted 8:31 PM, June 10, 2019, by

DAVIS -- Davis police are warning the public not to leave valuables in their cars after a dashcam captured an afternoon smash-and-grab burglary.

The video posted by the Davis Police Department shows someone slamming their body into the window of a car that was parked in a west Davis shopping center parking lot. It all happened around 3 p.m. Friday.

Within roughly three seconds, the person manages to break through the passenger side window, reach their arm into the car and pull out a bag that was left on the seat.

They step back into a waiting getaway car and quickly leave the scene with the bag. The car appears to be a white, four-door sedan.

The police department has not said if anyone was caught and no suspect descriptions were provided.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.