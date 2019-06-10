CHP: Woman, Two Young Girls Killed after DUI Suspect Crashed Into Modesto Home

MODESTO — Modesto CHP is investigating a fatal collision that left a woman and two young girls dead.
Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities responded to the report of a car into a home in Modesto near Ceres.
Investigators said 46-year-old Felix Ferdin was travelling west on Holm Avenue at a high rate of speed when he failed to stop at the Herndon Road stop sign.
Ferdin then crashed his Chevy Equinox into a home near 1200 Sam Avenue.
A female adult and three female children had to be extracted from the home.
The female adult, identified as 38-year-old Mary Jacinto-Hernandez, along with a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl died from their injuries after being transported to local hospitals.
A 10-year-old girl was transported to a hospital with major injuries.
Authorities believe Ferdin was under the influence; he suffered minor injuries.
Ferdin was taken into custody and booked into Stanislaus County Jail for three counts of vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.