Driver, Passenger Leave Injured Stockton Woman Behind after Crash in Manteca

MANTECA — A Stockton woman has died from the injuries she sustained in a crash Sunday in Manteca.

The city of Manteca reported two vehicles crashed just after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and East Woodward Avenue.

Before Manteca police officers could get to the scene, the driver and a passenger from one of the vehicles ran away.

Officers found another passenger still in the vehicle. She had significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

The city has not provided her name but did identify her as a 37-year-old woman from Stockton.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and spoke to officers.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash.

East Woodward Avenue was closed until just before 1 a.m.

If you have any information about the crash or who may have been in the area prior to the officers’ arrival you are asked to call the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101.