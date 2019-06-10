Heat, Tough Terrain and Ticks Make Fire Fight Difficult for Crews in Yolo County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOLO COUNTY -- The Sand Fire has burned paths across 2,220 miles from Colusa County south into Yolo County, threatening communities like Rumsey, Guinda and Esparto.

Despite hot, dry, windy conditions, the fire did not spread from Sunday night into Monday morning. By Monday night, it was 50% contained.

There are around 700 firefighters dedicated to the Sand Fire.

Cal Fire has really focused on an area south of Highway 16. While no one is living in that area, it is very deeply wooded, steep terrain. So if the fire were to spread, people in nearby towns could be in danger.

“We’re also dealing with snakes and ticks and things of that nature that you would think about when you`re camping. But it’s completely infested out there with ticks, everyone’s coming in and double checking,” said North Bay Incident Management Team spokeswoman Sandy Wargo.

Monday’s fire fight comes amid triple-digit heat and an excessive heat warning.

“The weather is still against us and that’s one thing we want to make sure that people understand,” Wargo told FOX40.