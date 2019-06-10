People Try to Keep Cool as the Valley Experiences Triple-Digit Temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It was easy to feel sympathy for those who had to be out in the heat Monday.

Construction workers are required to wear safety gear in the heat. They start early and often clock out before the hottest part of the day.

For others, being outdoors was optional, although getting recreational work in earlier in the day was the way to go.

"If you’re done before, even in the real heat, if you're done before 1 o’clock you're usually fine. Not much of a problem as long as you hydrate,” said tennis player Jeff Long.

Medical experts say you must get your fluids in an hour or two before you exercise in hot conditions.

“It’s great to be drinking while you’re out there, fantastic. But the hours before you go out to exercise or work outside, it's extremely important to, as I always say, ‘fill the tank,’” said Dr. Arthur Jey with Sutter Medical Center.

A sixth-grade class from John D. Sloat Elementary School was on a year-end picnic. They planned to finish before the hottest part of the day.

“We’re going to leave at 1 o’clock so that we beat the heat because we want to keep them safe. We brought lots of water too,” said teacher Chandler Crook.

Families were using water in another way at the just-opened Elk Grove Aquatic Center.

The Cosumnes Community Services District has 150 staff members who work at its aquatic centers, including lifeguards. While others were staying cool in the pool, they had to stay dry and on the job.

“Got to make sure our guards know that they need to drink that water,” said CSD Recreation Coordinator Kate Miller. “They need to stay in the shade, they need to tell us if they’re feeling any type of illness or anything like that because heat-related illnesses come on pretty quickly.”

Doctors say watch for light-headedness, nausea, disorientation and headaches. Don’t be afraid to call 911 because heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be life-threatening.