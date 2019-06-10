Proposed Budget Would Cut Dozens of Vacant Social Worker, CPS Positions in Sacramento County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento County’s 2019-2020 budget is calling for staffing cuts within the Department of Child, Family and Adult Services.

In total, the county says 55 vacant positions will be eliminated.

“My first response was you have got to be kidding me!” said Ed Howard, senior counsel of the University of San Diego School of Law Children’s Advocacy Institute.

The Children’s Advocacy Institute often lobbies for California’s foster children.

Howard said Sacramento County’s latest budget is a bad idea.

“That you’re going to place abused and neglected, the most vulnerable children in this county in the crosshairs of a misguided budget proposal, you have got to be kidding me,” Howard said.

Twenty-seven of the vacancies within DCFAS are social worker positions. Five are within Senior and Adult Services, while 22 are Child Protective Services employees.

Howard said the average social worker’s workload in Sacramento County is 19 children per week, which is well above the recommended 12.

“The last place that you would save a buck is if there was an abused and neglected kid in agony, daily agony, and you look at them in the eye and say, ‘Sorry, we’re going to balance our budget on the basis of your body,’” Howard said.

“Some of these positions they haven’t filled in over a year. What are you doing with those monies?” said Ted Somera.

Somera is the executive director of United Public Employees, the union representing those jobs. He said the county should be looking for the savings elsewhere.

“These board of supervisors, at the end of the day, are the ones that hold the strings to the purse. They have to make the conscionable decision to do the right thing,” he explained.

The county released the following statement to FOX40:

Over the past several years, CPS has made significant progress in reducing the number of referrals assigned to social workers in emergency response and in reducing social worker caseloads in permanency services. Additionally, since October of 2014, CPS has reduced the number of monthly entries into foster care by 30% and reduced the number of children in foster care by 27%.

“If you want to know what the result of this cut of $6 million is going to be, imagine a bunch of baby-sized corpses here in Sacramento County because that’s what you’ll get. That’s what you’ll get,” Howard told FOX40.

That budget is tentative for now but the final budget will come out in September.