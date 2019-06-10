Sacramento’s Mercy Pedalers in Need of Donations, Help as Founder Recovers after Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Most days, you’ll find Sister Libby Fernandez pedaling with a purpose.

"We’re Mercy Pedalers," Fernandez said. "It’s a new ministry that uses bikes and trikes and connects with homeless people on the streets. So, we bring passion, care, love, a little bit of coffee, a little bit of nutritional bars."

For the last three months, she hasn’t been able to.

“I was walking, not pedaling but walking, and I was in a crosswalk and a car did not see me and hit me. So, I flipped over and really crushed my wrist and the bones," Fernandez told FOX40.

That crash forced her to get eight screws put in her wrist and a titanium plate.

"I’m not that strong yet but I’m getting good flexibility," she said Monday.

She’s now in physical therapy while her fellow volunteers grab the handlebars.

"I was worried at first but all of the Mercy Pedalers stepped up," she said. "I have 75 volunteer pedalers who go out to different neighborhoods."

Gathering donations, however, hasn’t been easy. With the weather getting warmer, more help is needed.

"So, we’re putting out the big cry. We’re in great need for bottled water and juices and nutritional bars," Fernandez explained.

Fernandez prays that by next week she’ll be back on her bike, riding toward a better future for our homeless neighbors.

"There’s a great need out there and a great call from the community saying, 'We want to help,'" she said.

If you’d live to make a donation to Mercy Pedalers or volunteer, you can visit their website.