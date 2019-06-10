Thief Fleeing Modesto Convenience Store Knocks Over Elderly Customer

MODESTO — Surveillance cameras captured a man stealing cash from a Modesto convenience store then knocking over an elderly customer while running away.

The robbery took place Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. at a gas station near Floyd Avenue, according to the Modesto Police Department.

A surveillance camera from inside the store shows a man in a tank top, shorts and baseball hat approach the counter to buy a drink. The employee takes his money and begins to place it in the register when he leans over and swipes some cash.

As the man runs from the store, he pushes an elderly customer in front of him out of the way, knocking the victim to the ground outside.

Robbery suspect sought by MPD. The suspect in this video grabbed cash from the register and knocked over an elderly customer as he fled the store on Tues, 6/5 at approximately 6:30 pm. Call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 with information regarding his identity. pic.twitter.com/4M3JMulj0D — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) June 10, 2019

The Modesto Police Department reports the thief ran east on Floyd Avenue.

Police believe the man may live in the area between Coffee and Oakdale roads. He may have also been associated with a similar incident Friday at the CVS on Oakdale Road and Floyd Avenue.

It is unknown if the elderly victim sustained any injuries.