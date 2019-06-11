21-Year-Old Man Shot While Sitting in Parked Car in Vacaville Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- Vacaville police are investigating a shooting that injured a 21-year-old man.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to Robin Drive for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot while sitting in a parked car.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A woman who was also in the car was uninjured.

Police said the shooter left the scene in a 4-door black sedan with several other passengers.

