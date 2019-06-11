21-Year-Old Man Shot While Sitting in Parked Car in Vacaville Neighborhood

VACAVILLE -- Vacaville police are investigating a shooting that injured a 21-year-old man.
Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to Robin Drive for the report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot while sitting in a parked car.
He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
A woman who was also in the car was uninjured.
Police said the shooter left the scene in a 4-door black sedan with several other passengers.
38.339962 -121.939013