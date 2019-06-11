21-Year-Old Man Shot While Sitting in Parked Car in Vacaville Neighborhood

Posted 6:44 AM, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36AM, June 11, 2019

VACAVILLE -- Vacaville police are investigating a shooting that injured a 21-year-old man.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to Robin Drive for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot while sitting in a parked car.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A woman who was also in the car was uninjured.

Police said the shooter left the scene in a 4-door black sedan with several other passengers.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.