Concerts in the Park Preview: Amador Sons

Posted 1:23 PM, June 11, 2019, by

Sacramento’s favorite free concert series, Concerts in the Park, continues in downtown Sacramento this Friday, June 14. Local artists Amador Sons are in the FOX40 backyard giving us a preview of their sound.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.