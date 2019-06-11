Man Arrested in Shooting of Off-Duty LA Deputy

ALHAMBRA (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Utah man on suspicion of shooting an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy and they say he may have killed another man an hour earlier.

Long Beach police arrested 30-year-old Rhett Nelson of St. George, Utah, on Tuesday and turned him over to sheriff’s investigators.

Authorities believe he’s the man who walked up and shot Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano in the head on Monday as he stood at the counter of a Jack in the Box in suburban Alhambra.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says Solano is in grave condition and on life support.

Authorities say Solano wasn’t in uniform and the attack appears to be random and unprovoked.

Los Angeles police are trying to determine whether Nelson also drove up and killed another man in that city less than an hour earlier in another apparently random shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated.