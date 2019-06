STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a Stockton dumpster.

The baby boy was found in a dumpster around 11:43 a.m. near 5900 Village Green Drive.

Authorities were alerted by a citizen who saw a baby wrapped up inside the dumpster.

The baby was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Stockton Police at 209-937-8377.

