Shooting Victim Dies after Officers Find Her in Modesto Alley

Posted 4:57 PM, June 11, 2019, by

MODESTO — A female victim died Tuesday after she was shot in an alley in Modesto.

The alley where the female shooting victim was located. (Credit: Modesto Police Department)

The Modesto Police Department reports around 6:25 a.m., a person was shot in an alley between 6th and North 7th streets, just north of D Street.

Officers found the female shooting victim in the alley and she was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

There is currently no suspect information, according to the police department.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 37.631865 by -120.997171.

Shooting Victim Found in Alley

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.