Shooting Victim Dies after Officers Find Her in Modesto Alley

MODESTO — A female victim died Tuesday after she was shot in an alley in Modesto.

The Modesto Police Department reports around 6:25 a.m., a person was shot in an alley between 6th and North 7th streets, just north of D Street.

Officers found the female shooting victim in the alley and she was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

There is currently no suspect information, according to the police department.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing investigation.

37.631865 -120.997171