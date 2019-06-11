Two Future Big League Pitchers Bring Fans to Sweltering Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A.J. Puk and Jesus Luzardo are considered two of the top pitching prospects in Major League Baseball and they both made their professional comebacks at the Tuesday night Stockton Ports game.

Puk is coming back from Tommy John surgery. Luzardo was sidelined for several weeks with shoulder soreness.

Both are expected to be called up to the Oakland A's at some point this season.

Fans in attendance at Tuesday night's game at the A's Single-A affiliate in Stockton were willing to brave triple-digit heat to see the prospects "throw heat" from the mound.

"I'm happy for them but I'm sad to see them leave," said fan Staci Rede. "But it's to their advantage."

"We definitely would like to see them in the lineup with the A's," said another fan, Juan Martinez.

"It's really awesome we have A.J. and Jesus here. I mean, you don't (often) see two of the top prospects in baseball pitching back to back in the same game," said Will NacNeil, a season ticket holder for both the Ports and the A's. "They'll be here for a few other starts. I mean, it's really incredible we have this here."

Both pitchers had strong outings. In two innings, Puk gave up just one hit, a solo home run, and struck out four batters. Luzardo struck out two and surrendered no runs over three innings.

The Ports beat the San Jose Giants 4-3.