Vertical Tiny Home Village Could Help House Davis’ Homeless

DAVIS -- A new plan in the works would provide housing for the homeless in Davis and with most of the money needed already raised, it looks like it will soon become a reality.

Living on the streets is far from easy.

“I’ve been homeless for about two years. It’s been a struggle. It’s a struggle for a lot of us out here,” said a homeless man named Robert.

Davis Community Meals and Housing is the one place that’s helped Robert.

“It’s a place to go to where you know you can get a shower, you can get something to eat and resources for jobs,” he explained.

The building on H Street has served as a shelter and community center for the homeless for 25 years.

With a growing homeless population, the nonprofit’s director, Bill Pride, said they need more space.

“Between the folks who come in the morning and the folks who stay here at night, we serve about 100 people or so a day,” Pride told FOX40. “It’s really time to get a bigger, better and more usable facility.”

So, he has a plan. Paul’s Place will be a vertical, tiny home village with 18 300-square-foot micro-units for the homeless.

“They are going to be a way to help some folks to move from the streets to being permanently housed,” Pride said.

They’ll continue to feed other homeless neighbors during the day in a resource center on the first floor.

“We’re here to help anybody who walks through the doors,” Pride said.

Sutter Health has agreed to match up to $2.5 million to help make the village a reality. With donations from businesses, individuals and grants, they’ve already raised more than $4 million of the $5 million necessary for construction.

They’re planning to get started in 2020.

“A great thing to happen for the city of Davis and certainly for the 18 people who move off the streets permanently,” Pride said.

Robert is hoping to be one of them.

“It’s something I need right now,” he said.

The plan will still need approval from city council.

Tenants will be charged a small rent of an estimated $200 to $300.