Fire Spreads to Two Citrus Heights Homes

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A fire spread to two homes Wednesday in Citrus Heights.

Around 3:29 p.m., Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Capt. Chris Vestal reports heavy flames were coming from a home’s attic and garage on Glass Slipper Way near 3 Sisters Court.

This is cell video by witness Randy Hurst of a fire in Citrus Heights, one person suffered minor injuries, one cat passed away, two homes involved…two alarms @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/MgB9mfFBSl — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) June 13, 2019

When Metro Fire crews got to the neighborhood, Vestal says flames from the two-alarm blaze had started to spread to the attic and backyard of the home next door.

A woman who in the home where the fire first started sustained minor burns. A cat in that home was killed in the flames.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing story.