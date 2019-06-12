Fire Spreads to Two Citrus Heights Homes

Posted 4:58 PM, June 12, 2019

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A fire spread to two homes Wednesday in Citrus Heights.

Around 3:29 p.m., Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Capt. Chris Vestal reports heavy flames were coming from a home’s attic and garage on Glass Slipper Way near 3 Sisters Court.

When Metro Fire crews got to the neighborhood, Vestal says flames from the two-alarm blaze had started to spread to the attic and backyard of the home next door.

A woman who in the home where the fire first started sustained minor burns. A cat in that home was killed in the flames.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

