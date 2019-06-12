Lawsuit Filed Against CHP after Off-Duty Officer Used His Service Weapon in Murder-Suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- An Amador County man behind a recent lawsuit claims the California Highway Patrol rearmed an officer who would later commit a violent 2018 murder-suicide.

When hollow-point bullets shattered the front of his business, lodged themselves into his shoulder and killed his girlfriend, Phillip DeBeaubien, of course, blamed the shooter, CHP Officer Brad Wheat.

Through the 17 pages of a new lawsuit, DeBeaubien, known as Trey, also claims the highest levels of the CHP are just as guilty.

"They gave the shooter the bullets, the gun and despite knowing of his dangerous state of mind, they failed to warn either my client, Trey DeBeaubien, or his now deceased wife that they were rearming him," said DeBeaubien's attorney Stewart Katz.

Katz said Wheat came to his client's Get Ripped Nutrition store intent on homicide and then suicide after repeated attempts to attack Mary Wheat and DeBeaubien, whom she was living with.

Mary had started the process to divorce Wheat.

The murder-suicide shooting that rocked the small Amador County town of Martell happened after three other incidents Brad Wheat was believed to be behind.

In the days up to the shooting, one window and then all of the windows were broken out in the Sutter Creek home his ex-wife was sharing with DeBeaubien.

Mary and DeBeaubien were living in Georgetown when they called police following a warning that a drunk Wheat was headed there with his service pistol. It was a situation that Katz said should have made the CHP aware of Brad as a threat.

"Well, they did know because they took his gun away from him," Katz said.

Katz said with perception in town of the incident being DeBeaubien's fault, his clientele has dropped off dramatically. Given his injuries, his client can't physically resume his personal training business.

The CHP responded to a request for comment saying they do not comment on pending litigation.