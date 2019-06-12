Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Dies After Being Shot While Off-Duty at Restaurant

(KTLA) — The deputy who was shot in the head while off-duty at an Alhambra restaurant has died, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Wednesday.

Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano, a 13-year veteran with the department, was hospitalized in critical condition for three days before being taken off life support, authorities said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports Solano was standing by the counter inside the Jack in the Box on West Valley Boulevard on Monday when a gunman came up from behind him and shot him in the head, sheriff’s officials said.

Rhett Mckenzie Nelson, a 30-year-old Utah man, was arrested the next day in connection to the seemingly random shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Nelson is being held without bail, booking records show.

Solano’s family stood before members of the media Wednesday as sheriff’s officials announced the deputy’s death.

“This is a moment that I dreaded, and it happened sooner than I thought,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. “That’s what it is in law enforcement; on a good day, we could do heroic things and save people from death … other times, something as innocent as going into a fast food restaurant could be an end of watch for deputy Solano.”

