Stockton Girls Soccer Team Takes NorCal by Storm

STOCKTON -- With the FIFA Women's World Cup underway, the next generation of soccer superstars are lighting up pitches across the country.

That includes a team of 10- and 11-year-olds from Stockton. The 12 girls who make up the Stockton Storm recently won the NorCal State Cup as the best under-11 premier team in the region.

“It's high-level soccer at the young age,” said head coach Mike Marchesotti.

This week, the team is playing in Dallas, Texas, as one of the top 24 teams in the country for their age group.

“It's a huge opportunity to show other teams what we can do,” said player Sophie Sloan.

“Playing in Northern California all the time and now stepping up and going out to a different state and seeing what the rest of the country has to offer on the soccer level,” Marchesotti told FOX40.

The girls certainly felt like they were on top of the world after their accomplishments and with the Women's World Cup going on, they have aspirations of someday joining the U.S. national team.

“I want to play soccer for, like, my whole life because I want to be a professional soccer player,” said player Trinity Thompson.

“There's a lot of strategies and things you can pick up from watching the women play at the highest level possible,” Marchesotti said.

