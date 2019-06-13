5 Teens Arrested in Attack on Father, Son in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE — Five teenage suspects were arrested on suspicion of attacking and robbing a boy and his father, who had arranged to buy a cell phone through the OfferUp app.

On the night of April 27, Aryan Rahimi’s father and younger brother were meant to meet someone to buy a cell phone in front of their Elk Grove home.

Instead, the 14-year-old boy noticed the group of people they met with had brought phones with locked screens and other people’s pictures on them, according to Rahimi.

“They have a few phones on them and when my dad and my brother saw that they already knew something was up,” she said. “My dad, in our own language, told my brother, ‘Just walk to the house. Walk away, I’ll be right behind you.'”

Police say that’s when they were attacked by the suspects. The group stole a wallet and money then drove off.

The Elk Grove Police Department says detectives discovered five suspects connected to the incident. Three of the suspects are between the ages of 15 and 17 years old. Two 18-year-olds, Israel Solaru and Shaun Washington, were also arrested.

All five suspects were already in custody for unrelated charges and were arrested on suspicion of robbery and battery with bodily injury.