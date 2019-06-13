AlienCon 2019 Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio talking with "Ancient Aliens" leading contributor Giorgio A. Tsoukalos about the upcoming AlienCon event in Los Angeles from June 21-23.

AlienCon is the world’s first convention dedicated to seeking the truth about extraterrestrial existence throughout history and solving the mysteries of the universe. The three-day fan convention inspired by HISTORY’s hit series Ancient Aliens opens at the Los Angeles Convention Center June 21-23, 2019. AlienCon features thought-provoking panel discussions, autograph and photo experiences with talent, exclusive merchandise, fan competitions, a party and much more.