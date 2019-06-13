AlienCon 2019 Preview

Simone is in the studio talking with "Ancient Aliens" leading contributor Giorgio A. Tsoukalos about the upcoming AlienCon event in Los Angeles from June 21-23.
AlienCon is the world’s first convention dedicated to seeking the truth about extraterrestrial existence throughout history and solving the mysteries of the universe. The three-day fan convention inspired by HISTORY’s hit series Ancient Aliens opens at the Los Angeles Convention Center June 21-23, 2019. AlienCon features thought-provoking panel discussions, autograph and photo experiences with talent, exclusive merchandise, fan competitions, a party and much more.