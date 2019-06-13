Kings’ Hield Kicks Off Basketball Camp in Rocklin

Posted 8:18 PM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:18PM, June 13, 2019

ROCKLIN -- The Sacramento Kings won't be playing any games until the fall, but Buddy Hield is back in town to kick off his basketball camp in Rocklin.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.