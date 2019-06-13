Manteca School Officials Investigate Video of Teacher Hitting, Shoving Lamb

Warning: The video below contains graphic imagery that some viewers may find disturbing

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- A controversial video involving a bracing technique on a lamb in the Manteca Unified School District caught both outcry and concern.

The video shows a teacher with the program preparing a lamb for competition. Some have been calling his actions aggressive.

MUSD issued a statement in response to the video, saying:

The District acted immediately and removed the teacher from the competitive livestock event while an investigation was conducted. Appropriate disciplinary action was administered. We will continue to monitor our programs closely to ensure the expectations are clear for the high standards of our staff and their interactions with animals.

Manteca school officials went on to say that "when training young lambs to brace, we need to be patient and consistent." They also say they will continue to monitor the programs to "ensure expectation is clear for the treatment of LIVE animals."

While students at the San Joaquin County Fair continued to show off their livestock Thursday, they were waiting for the opportunity to see their hard work pay off.

“When you show your animal you want to make sure that they're bracing and they're really showing off their full potential for their meat because that’s what they’re judging in market," said Future Farmers of America student Stella Myers.

"A lot of the times when we have stubborn animals and they won’t cooperate, we just try to get them to cooperate, just as you would like a dog or a cat or something training it," said FFA student Arianna Graziano.