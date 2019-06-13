Police Arrest Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Suspected of Having Sex With Teen

FOLSOM — A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy has surrendered to police after detectives determined she had sex with a 16-year-old boy and obtained a warrant for her arrest.

The Folsom Police Department reports Shauna Bishop went to the Sacramento County Main Jail Thursday, where she was arrested and charged on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor and molesting a child.

Back in early May, the 44-year-old was accused of having “sexual contact” with the teenage boy at a Folsom home while she was off-duty. She was placed on paid administrative leave.

The 5-year veteran of the force worked as a patrol deputy and had volunteered with the Sheriff’s Activities League, where she worked with at-risk children and teenagers. While Bishop knew the victim prior to the incident, she did not meet him through her job.

The police department says they do not believe there are any other victims.