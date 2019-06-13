Powerball Ticket Worth Nearly $1 Million Sold at Natomas Gas Station

Posted 11:10 AM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, June 13, 2019

NATOMAS — Check your Powerball tickets!

A lucky winner won some serious cash in Wednesday night’s drawing.

It wasn’t the $66 million prize. But, $995,044 isn’t bad, at all.

The ticket was sold at the Shell Gas Station in Natomas at 3721 Truxel Road.

It matched all of the numbers – 5, 35, 38, 42, 57 – except the Powerball number, 13.

There was no jackpot winner in California but 48,632 winning tickets were sold — making the jackpot even bigger.

The next drawing will be on Saturday.

