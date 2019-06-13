Sacramento Approves Free Transit Pass Program For All K-12 Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- All students living in Sacramento or going to school in the city will soon be able to get free rides with Sacramento Regional Transit.

Starting in October, kids in grades K-12 will be eligible for free rides, not just on Sac RT buses but also on the light rail.

The program will be offered for one year and then the city will reevaluate and decide whether or not to renew the program.

The City of Sacramento will be using $1 million from its general fund -- supported by Measure U -- to offset revenue losses.

The free pass could potentially be used by approximately 100,000 students but Sac RT is predicting the numbers will rise to about 40,000 daily riders.

In a press release, Sacramento City Councilmember Jay Schenirer said: