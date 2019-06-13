Sacramento Approves Free Transit Pass Program For All K-12 Students

SACRAMENTO -- All students living in Sacramento or going to school in the city will soon be able to get free rides with Sacramento Regional Transit.
Starting in October, kids in grades K-12 will be eligible for free rides, not just on Sac RT buses but also on the light rail.
The program will be offered for one year and then the city will reevaluate and decide whether or not to renew the program.
The City of Sacramento will be using $1 million from its general fund -- supported by Measure U -- to offset revenue losses.
The free pass could potentially be used by approximately 100,000 students but Sac RT is predicting the numbers will rise to about 40,000 daily riders.
In a press release, Sacramento City Councilmember Jay Schenirer said:
“It will make a big difference n the lives of young people and their communities. This is an important investment in our neighborhoods, in our young people, and in our economy.
Attendance problems and chronic absenteeism, he said, is frequently due to difficulties getting to school. Reducing those issues could help increase funding to schools from the state, since it is based on Average Daily Attendance. “It’s a win for SacRT, for the schools, for economic development–it’s absolutely good for young people to be able to get where they’re going,” said Schenirer. “And it’s good for the climate too. We could make a significant dent in vehicle miles traveled if we can reduce the number of school trips.
And if we can create lifetime public transit riders, investing this money now will pay off over time, once these kids become adults and know that riding transit is a good way to get around.”