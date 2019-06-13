Sheriff’s Office Investigates Homicide in Orangevale

ORANGEVALE — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened Thursday morning in Orangevale.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a family disturbance at a home along Pershing Avenue. There, according to investigators, deputies found a man in his early 20’s who had been shot in the upper body.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators say a teenager was detained for questioning, and no suspects were outstanding.

Detectives said a motive for the shooting has yet to be determined, as well as the relationship between the teen and the shooting victim.