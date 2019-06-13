Your Weekend, June 13

Simone and Pedro have a list of events to help fill your weekend.
Shrek the Musical
Wells Fargo Pavilion
Thurs & Sat 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Fri 7:30 p.m.; Sun 3 p.m.

Front Street Brewfest
Front Street Animal Shelter
Sat Noon-5 p.m.

Cupcake Ball 2019
Sacramento Children's Museum
Sat 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Father's Day BBQ
Sacramento Zoo
Sun 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Make it a Night Pick:
ArtMix: Pride the Musical II
Crocker Art Museum
Thurs  6 p.m.

