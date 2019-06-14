Home Alone: Police Say 11-Year-Old Hit Intruder with Machete

Posted 5:00 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:45PM, June 14, 2019

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old armed with a machete thwarted a three-person home invasion in North Carolina.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday that the boy was home alone in Mebane when a woman knocked on the door. About the same time, a man entered the home by breaking a window, grabbed the homeowner’s pellet gun and forced the child into a bedroom closet.

The child got a machete and struck the intruder in the back of the head. The man kicked the boy in the stomach and on the side of the head.

The intruder, the woman and a second man standing at a car fled when the intruder realized he was bleeding.

Authorities say 19-year-old Jataveon Dashawn Hall faces charges that include kidnapping when he’s released from a hospital.

Google Map for coordinates 36.095971 by -79.266962.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.