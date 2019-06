SACRAMENTO — School is out and pools are open in Sacramento.

If the weather isn’t enough to get you out, today is $1 swim day. It doesn’t get more inviting than that.

The idea is, no matter where you live, there’s a place to cool off take lessons; and swim safely.

Normal pool prices are $2 for kids and $4 for adults with swim lessons at $28 for a trio of classes.

Click HERE pool locations, schedules and pricing.