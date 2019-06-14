Woman Rescued after SUV Rolls Down Cliff Near Blue Canyon

PLACER COUNTY — Emergency officials rescued a woman Friday after her vehicle went over a cliff near Blue Canyon.

Crews responded after the woman called for help on her cell phone. She had crashed the night before and suffered a broken leg.

Cal Fire says the woman’s vehicle came to rest against a tree. If it weren’t for that tree, officials said, the woman would have rolled further down the cliff.

“It’s very steep, it’s very unstable. Just below where the patient was located was a sheer drop-off of 100 or more feet,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brian Eagan said. “So, if she had wandered off or tried to move around on her own she easily could have gone over that cliff.”

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.