Mother Says She Found Hypodermic Needles in the Sand of a Citrus Heights Park

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- A Citrus Heights mother is warning others after she says she found hypodermic needles underneath playground equipment at a neighborhood park.

She says it happened Friday afternoon at Northwoods Park on Old Ranch Road.

Jesi Mowry, says she came to the park to enjoy the beautiful weather with her daughter but was forced to turn around - after coming face to face with the needles.

“I checked the playground before the girls played and ended up finding the hypodermic needles, underneath the structure - kind of mixed up with the sand,” she said.

Mowry brings her 4-year-old daughter out to the park often.

Normally, she’s a bit skeptical about coming to the park.

“We would see some questionable people playing out on the play structure, we would have to turn around, and go back home,” Mowry explained.

Pictures show the needles nestled in the sand.

“It’s absolutely scary, I mean kids take their shoes off at the park, they are down in the sand, they are picking things up, it would be so easy for a child to get poked with a needle,” Mowry said.

Mowry says she immediately called 3-1-1 to notify officials within the Sunrise Recreation and Park District.

She says they immediately came to clean up the needles - but adds that the park should have been checked prior to kids arriving.

“I want to see the parks district take a more active role in coming to clean the park up, and scanning it in the morning,” Mowry stated.

While Mowry says she posted about the encounter in a neighborhood Facebook group to let her neighbors know, she’s hoping more is done to keep the park in her community safe.

“It is an issue and people need to be more aware,” she said.

FOX40 reached out to Sunrise Parks and Recreation but haven’t heard back at this time.

Mowry says she will not be bringing her daughter back to the park until improvements are made.