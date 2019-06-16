Fireworks Spark Brush Fire Near Rocklin Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- Rocklin firefighters are issuing a warning to people celebrating this Independence Day with fireworks.

It comes after firefighters say the “unsafe use of fireworks” was the cause of a 3-acre vegetation fire near Boulder Ridge Park Thursday just before 9 p.m.

Doug Rainey has lived in the Rocklin community for close to three years.

“We’re actually from Baltimore, so we're kind of still getting used to the frequency of fires out here,” he told FOX40. “I’ve been pretty aware of what’s going on just in Northern California in general.”

Thursday night’s vegetation fire broke out directly across the street from his home.

“Being that it interfaces up to the Sierras, or to the mountains, we have the grasslands as well and the grass tends to be an area where fires start very easily,” said Rocklin Fire Battalion Chief John Shelton. “Our conditions are getting to the point where we are approaching or in fire season already and they need to be diligent on their use of fireworks and the times when they use them.”

“Common sense comes into play here, right?” Rainey said. “But at the same time, you've got younger children that probably don’t think too far in advance when it comes to that kind of stuff.”

Shelton said people celebrating on or before the Fourth of July need to follow rules and regulations.

“The city of Rocklin has enacted an ordinance that requires individuals to only purchase fireworks after June 28th at noon through July 4th at 9 p.m.,” he said.

While the fire was doused before any property was damaged, Shelton urged people celebrating with fireworks to stay prepared.

“To extinguish the fire if something occurred, as well as communication,” Shelton said.

For more information about fireworks ordinances in the city of Rocklin, you can click here.