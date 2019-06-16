Police: Bystanders Try to Help Two Shooting Victims in Downtown Modesto

MODESTO — Two people were wounded in a shooting Sunday in downtown Modesto.

Around 4 p.m., witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of 9th and D streets before they found a victim’s vehicle stopped in the middle of the road, according to the Modesto Police Department. Bystanders tried to help the two shooting victims before officers arrived at the scene.

The police departments says both victims, a male and a female, were hospitalized but their conditions have not been reported.

As of Sunday night, no suspect information had been reported.

This is a developing story.