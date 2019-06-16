Police Investigate Two Separate Homicides in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Police Department is investigating two homicides that took place Saturday night, both involving the use of guns.

Belleview Avenue

Police responded to the area of Belleview Avenue and Kari Ann Circle in the Avondale neighborhood around 10:25 p.m. and found an adult male with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Though life-saving measures were taken, the victim died at a local hospital.

Calvados Avenue

After receiving reports of a shooting, officers responded to the 800 block of Calvados Avenue just before 11:20 p.m. in the Old North Sacramento neighborhood.

Police located two adult males with gunshot wounds, according to Sac PD’s press release.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where one died from his injuries. The second male victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury; his identity has not yet been released.

——————————————————————————————————————————————

The identities of the two deceased shooting victims will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once their next of kin have been notified.

Homicide detectives have taken over both investigations and no motive has been determined for either shooting, according to Sacramento police.

The Sacramento Police Department wants any witnesses with information regarding the two homicide investigations to “contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.”