COPPEROPOLIS – A small plane crashed then sank into Lake Tulloch just before noon on Sunday, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search and rescue efforts. Officials say there was only one occupant aboard the aircraft.

Witnesses say the plane hit power lines before it entered the water nose first.

Calaveras and Tuolumne county officials along with Cal Fire are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.