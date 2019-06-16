Suspects Taken Into Custody after Modesto Police Chase Turns Deadly

MODESTO – Two people are in custody after a police chase turned deadly in Modesto early Saturday morning.

The Modesto police say around 1:45 a.m., after “locating an occupied stolen vehicle near Brissgmore Avenue and Lakewood Avenue” the vehicle fled, and the occupants began shooting at the officers.

Multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit before it came to an end at 14th and D streets,” according to Modesto PD.

The suspect vehicle struck two pedestrians who were at a popular food truck. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle fled on foot after crashing but were quickly apprehended. Officers located two guns and ammunition in the vehicle.

The two suspects were identified as Rodney Quiros, 24, of San Francisco and Antonio Gazo, 22, of Daly City. They were both booked on multiple charges including homicide and attempted homicide, according to Modesto police.

The identities of the victims have not been released by authorities.

Authorities are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to “please call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.” You can also visit “our website at www.stancrimetips.org or download the P3 app to provide tips.”