Victim Hospitalized after Shooting in Vacaville

VACAVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting in Vacaville that sent one person to the hospital.
Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Vacaville Police Department reported several emergency units were responding to the area of Alamo Drive and La Cruz Lane.
One person was shot in the area and transported to a local hospital, according to police.
There is currently no information about a suspect or motive.
The Three Oaks Community Center is nearby but was closed for the day.
This is a developing story.
38.340904 -121.992188