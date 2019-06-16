Victim Hospitalized after Shooting in Vacaville

VACAVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting in Vacaville that sent one person to the hospital.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Vacaville Police Department reported several emergency units were responding to the area of Alamo Drive and La Cruz Lane.

One person was shot in the area and transported to a local hospital, according to police.

There is currently no information about a suspect or motive.

The Three Oaks Community Center is nearby but was closed for the day.

This is a developing story.

 

