At Least 2 Hurt in Shooting Near Toronto Raptors Parade, Police Say

TORONTO – At least two people were shot Monday when gunfire near the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship parade sent throngs of basketball fans running.

Toronto police said the two victims are now being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries after a shooting close to Nathan Phillips Square in Downtown Toronto.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Bay St and Albert St

-Police have located 2 victims

-Injuries serious but not life threatening

-2 people in custody

-2 firearms recovered

-Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

Officers arrested two people and recovered two firearms, police said.

Global News reports that politicians including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stayed at the event and asked others to remain calm, and paradegoers returned to the celebration after the shooting.

Twitter users at the scene posted videos of the chaotic moments after the shots:

Shots fired at Nathan Phillips Square. This is shot at the north side of city hall. pic.twitter.com/KhGb5xag02 — Francine Kopun (@KopunF) June 17, 2019

I’m on the roof of city hall and something is happening. People are running including what looks to be cops and security pic.twitter.com/FEbhw88OqI — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

Currently hiding with my head low behind cover. Stampede of people ran by when heavily armed police entered the mall. I'm getting out of here as soon as its safe to run. pic.twitter.com/Cyy6LdUDvt — PasteCat | Dan S (@PvPasteCat) June 17, 2019

This is a developing story.