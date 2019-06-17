Bullet Flies Through Window of Stockton Family’s Home, Just Misses Woman’s Head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- It was a close call for one Stockton mother who said she was inches away from certain danger when a bullet came flying into her living room Sunday night.

Now, the Stockton Police Department is investigating and officers say the shot was fired sometime around 11 p.m. on Erickson Circle near Henry Long Boulevard.

“If I had been sitting upright, it would have been right at the back of my head,” said Amber Hernandez. “Two inches higher and it would have been the back of my head.”

Hernandez said she and her husband were watching TV inside their home on Erickson Circle while her 10-year-old twin boys and 7-year-old son were asleep.

“The window exploded and I’m covered in glass. Never heard a shot, nothing,” she explained.

Glass was all over her living room but she was only scratched by the broken window.

“A bullet fell out of my hair,” Hernandez said.

“Could have turned into a tragedy. We’re glad that it didn’t but, once again, we need to figure out exactly who did this and hold them accountable for their actions,” said Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva.

Silva said investigators have no idea why anyone would shoot into the Hernandezes’ home.

“We’re very fortunate that no one got hit by the gunfire because we got to remember bullets don’t have names,” Silva said.

Hernandez said her own feeling of safety is getting smaller.

“My kids don’t go out front and they certainly don’t go out front without supervision,” she said. “Now, I’m like don’t go in the backyard. Today it’s don’t go in the living room.”

The mother said it took hours for officers to investigate after she called 911. While she understands her call was not a priority, she believes this highlights the need for more officers. The police department is currently hiring.