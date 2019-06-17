Court Documents: Sacramento County Deputy had Sex With Coworker’s Son

Posted 6:19 PM, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:18PM, June 17, 2019

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Court documents are revealing more about the investigation into a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy accused of having sex with a minor.

The documents indicate in April, Shauna Bishop had sexual relations with the 16-year-old son of another deputy, whom she had previously dated.

They say Bishop told investigators she did not have any memory about what happened because she had taken Ambien.

The documents also state the victim told investigators that Bishop blamed their sexual activity on adult movies she had watched.

Bishop is out on bail and her arraignment is scheduled for Thursday morning.

