For the First Time in History, the Rainbow Flag Flies Over State Capitol

SACRAMENTO — For the first time in history, the rainbow flag is flying over the State Capitol.

The flag was raised as part of LGBTQ Pride Month and will remain on the main flag pole until July 1.

“In California, we celebrate and support our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community’s right to live out loud – during Pride month and every month,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement on the governor’s office’s website. “By flying the pride flag over the State Capitol, we send a clear message that California is welcoming and inclusive to all, regardless of how you identify or who you love.”

For the first time in our state's history, the Pride flag has been raised at our State Capitol!!

Before 2019, the rainbow flag had previously hung over the side of balconies inside and outside the Capitol Building.