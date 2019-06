STOCKTON — Stockton police launched an investigation into a murder-suicide Monday.

Officer Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department told FOX40 a man and a woman were found dead in a home on Riverton Way.

Investigators say a man and woman were found dead inside a home on Riverton Way. The couple had a 1-year-old son together, who is now in protective custody. A gun was also found. My condolences to the victim's family. pic.twitter.com/ApCmgvV1EI — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) June 17, 2019

The two were in a relationship and had a 1-year-old son together, who is now in protective custody, according to Silva.

Silva says the suspect in the murder-suicide used a gun.

