Program Offers Free Summer Meals to Kids Who Qualify

Posted 6:47 PM, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:21PM, June 17, 2019

For some low-income students, no school can mean no reliable meals.

To make sure kids have access to nutritious meals, sites across the Sacramento region are launching the annual summer food service programs. Sponsored by the USDA, the programs offer meals to people under 18.

The target population is young people who normally qualify for free lunch at school.

Many summer meal sites are schools, but the Louise Perez Community center on 41st Avenue is offering the program for the second year.

"I think it's really important just to create more options for kids to be able to visit these sites," project coordinator Veronica Herrera said.

The Louise Perez Center offers the lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Click here for a list of sites.

