Someone Burned a Free Little Library Outside a West Sacramento Elementary School

WEST SACRAMENTO — The West Sacramento Kiwanis Club had put the mini library outside of Riverbank Elementary to offer free books for kids in the neighborhood who otherwise might not have access.

Someone set fire to it last week.

“Kind of sick to my stomach to think that someone could destroy something that belonged to kids. I mean it wasn’t hurting anybody,” Mauda Butte, who helped build the box about a year ago, told FOX40. “To help the kids in our community to learn how to read or take a book and look at it. A lot of them probably don’t have books at home.”

Having a little free library right across the street from their home was such a blessing to father Jorge Ramos, whose daughter loves books and stories.

“One of the concerns every so often is trying to find books she hasn’t read,” Ramos said. “To help her out with reading we would just go grab books, flip through the books, and swap some of the books we have here at home.”

But that ended when West Sacramento police say it burned some time early Friday morning.

While police try to figure out who’s responsible, Butte isn’t giving up.

“We are going to rebuild this one with the help of people from our community,” she said.

A neighbor has already gotten in touch with her, offering to help.

“I was elated to think that somebody really recognized what we were doing and saw the need to help us do that,” Butte said.

They’re hoping to have the library back up and running in the next few weeks.