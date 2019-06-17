Two Wounded One Minute Apart in Two Stockton Shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Two separate shootings occurred just one minute apart Monday, prompting investigations by the Stockton Police Department.

At 7:47 p.m., a male was wounded in a shooting along a Calaveras River levee near Claremont Avenue and Bianchi Road. The police department says he is in critical condition at a local hospital.

One minute later and around a mile away on Manchester Avenue, officers were called to another shooting that wounded another male, according to police. He was taken to the hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening.

The events leading up to the shootings have not been reported and no suspect information has been released.

