Bicyclist Hit By Car Suffers Major Injuries at Lake Tahoe

Posted 11:10 AM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, June 18, 2019

TAHOE CITY (AP) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash between a vehicle and a bicycle that left the bicyclist with major injuries on the northwest shore of Lake Tahoe.

The patrol initially reported the bicyclist had been killed after being struck at about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on Route 28 at Old Mill Road in Dollar Point about 2 miles north of Tahoe City.

But California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Billings told the Sierra Sun later Tuesday the crash had not been confirmed as a fatal accident.

Investigators say the 16-year-old driver reported not seeing the bicycle because the sun was in the driver’s eyes.

The accident caused significant delays before all the roads were reopened at about 9:15 a.m.

No names have been released.

The accident remains under investigation.

