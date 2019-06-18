City Officials Review Measure to Add Panic Buttons in Sacramento City Hotels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sixty hotels across the city of Sacramento could have to provide all of their housekeepers with panic buttons if a new ordinance goes through with city officials Tuesday afternoon.

The goal is to protect workers from sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The hotels would be required to provide the buttons to all of their housekeepers at no cost to the employee.

So, if the housekeeper is about to witness an act of sexual harassment either directed at them or someone else they would be able to press this panic button and immediately sent a notification to onsite security to come help me intervene.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors passed a similar ordinance to this last year but it didn't cover all the hotels within the city .

The City Hall and Legislation Committee will consider the ordinance at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

They measure will likely get passed on the City Council for for adoption.

The ordinance would only apply to hotels that have at least 25 rooms; so major chains rather than a boutique hotels or bed and breakfasts.

Any hotel violating the ordinance would face fines between $25 and $2,500 per day for each day the violation continues.

Hotels would also be required to have a sexual harassment policy if they don't already.

Many major cities like New York City, Seattle and Chicago have already passed similar laws to this requiring hotel housekeepers to wear these panic button.